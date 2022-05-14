Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Lease dispute at St. Andrews Golf Course costs prepaid members out around $2,000

Lease dispute at St. Andrews Golf Course costs prepaid members out around $2,000
Lease dispute at St. Andrews Golf Course costs prepaid members out around $2,000(Ethan Stein)
By Ethan Stein
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Denny Custer paid about $2,000 to play golf at St. Andrews Golf Course this year. But, Custer has no course membership after a lease dispute led to a change in management.

Mike Hall, who was the long-time course operator, gave members a 20% discount if they renewed their membership in November. But, a different company took over the course after a lease dispute in December.

Custer said the new company, which is called St. Andrews Golf Course LLC and led by Vicky Hanus, isn’t honoring the deal from previous management. He said he’s extremely frustrated and upset about the situation.

“I mean it’s money out of my pocket,” Custer said. “I work hard for my money and you know it’s been an ongoing thing for many years to have a place to golf and I’m out. I’m the one holding the bag here.”

He is hoping to get a refund, but he doesn’t know if the new or old company operating the course has his money.

Hall said in an email he doesn’t have the money because “most of it was pledged for 2022.” However, Hall didn’t respond when TV9 followed up by asking how the money was used. Hanus said referred TV9 to her lawyers, who didn’t call back.

Hall is suing Hanus to operate St. Andrews again and the trial is set for April 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn...
Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty
Iowa City Tennis
Iowa City West tennis players leave team after feeling bullied by coach
Oskaloosa couple arrested for sexual assault charges
Oskaloosa couple charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
Dust cloud moves in ahead of powerful storm in Sioux Falls on May 12.
Dust storm hits northwestern Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, at least one killed
Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a...
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act

Latest News

WATCH: Coe College advances to the American Rivers Conference finals with 11-3 win over Loras
WATCH: Coe College advances to the American Rivers Conference finals with 11-3 win over Loras
Law enforcement officials investigate outside of a home in Cedar Rapids near where shots were...
Police investigating after shots fired in northeast Cedar Rapids
Shots fired in Cedar Rapids.
Police investigating Friday night gunshots in Cedar Rapids
A law enforcement vehicle next to a motorcycle that crashed on Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood...
Motorcyclist injured in southwest Cedar Rapids crash