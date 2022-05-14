Lease dispute at St. Andrews Golf Course costs prepaid members out around $2,000

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Denny Custer paid about $2,000 to play golf at St. Andrews Golf Course this year. But, Custer has no course membership after a lease dispute led to a change in management.

Mike Hall, who was the long-time course operator, gave members a 20% discount if they renewed their membership in November. But, a different company took over the course after a lease dispute in December.

Custer said the new company, which is called St. Andrews Golf Course LLC and led by Vicky Hanus, isn’t honoring the deal from previous management. He said he’s extremely frustrated and upset about the situation.

“I mean it’s money out of my pocket,” Custer said. “I work hard for my money and you know it’s been an ongoing thing for many years to have a place to golf and I’m out. I’m the one holding the bag here.”

He is hoping to get a refund, but he doesn’t know if the new or old company operating the course has his money.

Hall said in an email he doesn’t have the money because “most of it was pledged for 2022.” However, Hall didn’t respond when TV9 followed up by asking how the money was used. Hanus said referred TV9 to her lawyers, who didn’t call back.

Hall is suing Hanus to operate St. Andrews again and the trial is set for April 2023.

