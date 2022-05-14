Iowa soldier who died during WWII identified

Show You Care
Iowa soldier who was killed in WWII identified
By KCCI
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - The remains of a Lake City man who fought and was killed during World War II have been accounted for, KCCI reports. The military did not positively identify his remains until April 2022.

Private First Class Merl W. Holm was fighting in Papua New Guinea when he was killed in action on November 26th, 1942. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the third-highest combat honor given by the US Armed Forces.

He will be buried on July 9 in Lake City.

