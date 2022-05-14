Great ways to cook with ground beef are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about the different kinds of ground beef and ways to cook them in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Ground beef is named and described by it’s lean meat to fat ratio. The first number listed on the label is the percent of lean meat and the second number is the percent of fat. For example, 85% ground beef is 85% lean meat and 15% fat.

Ground beef with different percentages have different uses.

80/20: typically very juicy. Works well for burgers, meatballs, and meatloaf

85/15: this is a universal ground beef for most dishes. It can be used everywhere from burgers to tacos to chili. Fareway’s fresh ground beef is usually similar to 85/15

90/10: works best in dishes with extra liquid, such as chili, to add more moisture.

93/7: considered “lean” by the USDA. Similar to 90/10, it works best crumbled with extra moisture.

Any percentage ground beef can be used anywhere your family prefers!

Other notes

• You can freeze ground beef directly in the Fareway packaging.

• If frozen, thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

• If you buy fresh ground beef and open it a few days later, you may notice the outside has turned slightly brown (instead of pink/red). That’s ok! That’s oxidation from air reacting with the meat.

