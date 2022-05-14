Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Fire damages garage, exterior of northeast Cedar Rapids home

The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Fire Department / Background: AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday morning fire at a northeast side home caused damage, but no injuries, according to officials.

At around 8:05 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 300 block of 36th Street SE. Firefighters located the fire on the back of the home and in a nearby detached garage. Quick work by firefighters kept the flames limited to near where it started.

People inside the home were able to escape without injury. The detached garage was considered a total loss, while damage to the home was mainly limited to the exterior.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn...
Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty
James Siegel, 42.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death
Dust cloud moves in ahead of powerful storm in Sioux Falls on May 12.
Dust storm hits northwestern Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, at least one killed
A law enforcement vehicle next to a motorcycle that crashed on Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood...
Motorcyclist injured in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
Iowa City Tennis
Iowa City West tennis players leave team after feeling bullied by coach

Latest News

Seven student musicians from McCracken County and Paducah, Ky. will be performing at the Global...
Violin made in 1758 stolen from Chicago musician’s home
Challenges for Finkenauer after Iowa Senate ballot woes
Challenges for Finkenauer after Iowa Senate ballot woes
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 50-years in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 50-years in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend
Great ways to cook with ground beef are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Great ways to cook with ground beef are in this Fareway Cooking Segment