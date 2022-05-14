Fire damages garage, exterior of northeast Cedar Rapids home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday morning fire at a northeast side home caused damage, but no injuries, according to officials.

At around 8:05 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 300 block of 36th Street SE. Firefighters located the fire on the back of the home and in a nearby detached garage. Quick work by firefighters kept the flames limited to near where it started.

People inside the home were able to escape without injury. The detached garage was considered a total loss, while damage to the home was mainly limited to the exterior.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

