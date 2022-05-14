Female drowns in Wapsipinicon River in Linn County

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An unidentified female died on Saturday afternoon in an incident while tubing on the Wapsipinicon River northwest of Central City, according to officials.

At around 1:37 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a woman who had gone missing while tubing on the Wapsi. The person who made the report said that she had seen her friend’s tube floating by without the person with it. The caller required rescue from the south bank between the Paris Bridge on Sutton Road and a crossing over the river on Paris Road further downstream.

Rescue officials discovered the missing female in the river at around 2:08 p.m. Officials attempted CPR and other lifesaving efforts in the vicinity. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene at 2:30 p.m.

The identity of the person is being withheld until family members can be notified.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Rescue division, Central City Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance, and Linn County Conservation office assisted in the emergency response.

