Cedar Rapids Bike to Work Week events kick off
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In celebration of National Bike Month, people are invited to participate in a variety of bike friendly activities throughout the month of May designed to encourage cycling, enhance bike safety education, and continue growing a bike-friendly culture.
In particular, Bike to Work Week (May 14–21) offers a variety of events focused on bike education and opportunities to gather with community members who share a love for biking.
Saturday, May 14:
MPO Bike Ride at 9:30 a.m., meet in Marion’s Lowe Park at the Irish Drive parking lot (near Lowe Park baseball fields)
Online registration required. Register here.
Monday, May 16:
Mayor’s Bike Ride and Proclamation at 7 a.m at Jimmy Z’s (112 2nd St SE). Join Mayor Pro Tempore Ann Poe for the official Proclamation, opening bike ride and breakfast.
Tuesday, May 17:
Pit Stops- Pick up free swag and refreshments at any of the following locations:
- 7–9 AM: 1st Avenue at the trail (across from the Double Tree), hosted by City of Cedar Rapids
- 4–6 PM: 1st Avenue at the trail (across from the Double Tree), hosted by City of Cedar Rapids
- 4–6 PM: At Goldfinch Cyclery, hosted by Goldfinch Cyclery
Wednesday, May 18:
Bike to Lunch at Noon. Grab your coworkers and bike to lunch, near or far!
Ride of Silence at 6 p.m at Marion Square Park (1001 7th Ave, Marion). Join cyclists worldwide in a silent ride in honor of those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways.
Thursday, May 19:
Pit Stops- Pick up free swag and refreshments at any of the following locations:
- 7–9 AM: 1st Avenue at the trail (across from the Double Tree), hosted by City of Cedar Rapids
- 4–6 PM: At Goldfinch Cyclery, hosted by Goldfinch Cyclery
