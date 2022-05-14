Cedar Rapids Bike to Work Week events kick off

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In celebration of National Bike Month, people are invited to participate in a variety of bike friendly activities throughout the month of May designed to encourage cycling, enhance bike safety education, and continue growing a bike-friendly culture.

In particular, Bike to Work Week (May 14–21) offers a variety of events focused on bike education and opportunities to gather with community members who share a love for biking.

Saturday, May 14:

MPO Bike Ride at 9:30 a.m., meet in Marion’s Lowe Park at the Irish Drive parking lot (near Lowe Park baseball fields)

Monday, May 16:

Mayor’s Bike Ride and Proclamation at 7 a.m at Jimmy Z’s (112 2nd St SE). Join Mayor Pro Tempore Ann Poe for the official Proclamation, opening bike ride and breakfast.

Tuesday, May 17:

Pit Stops- Pick up free swag and refreshments at any of the following locations:

7–9 AM: 1st Avenue at the trail (across from the Double Tree), hosted by City of Cedar Rapids

4–6 PM: 1st Avenue at the trail (across from the Double Tree), hosted by City of Cedar Rapids

4–6 PM: At Goldfinch Cyclery, hosted by Goldfinch Cyclery

Wednesday, May 18:

Bike to Lunch at Noon. Grab your coworkers and bike to lunch, near or far!

Ride of Silence at 6 p.m at Marion Square Park (1001 7th Ave, Marion). Join cyclists worldwide in a silent ride in honor of those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways.

Thursday, May 19:

Pit Stops- Pick up free swag and refreshments at any of the following locations:

7–9 AM: 1st Avenue at the trail (across from the Double Tree), hosted by City of Cedar Rapids

4–6 PM: At Goldfinch Cyclery, hosted by Goldfinch Cyclery

