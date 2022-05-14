Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Bike to Work Week events kick off

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In celebration of National Bike Month, people are invited to participate in a variety of bike friendly activities throughout the month of May designed to encourage cycling, enhance bike safety education, and continue growing a bike-friendly culture.

In particular, Bike to Work Week (May 14–21) offers a variety of events focused on bike education and opportunities to gather with community members who share a love for biking.

Saturday, May 14:

MPO Bike Ride at 9:30 a.m., meet in Marion’s Lowe Park at the Irish Drive parking lot (near Lowe Park baseball fields)

Online registration required. Register here.

Monday, May 16:

Mayor’s Bike Ride and Proclamation at 7 a.m at Jimmy Z’s (112 2nd St SE). Join Mayor Pro Tempore Ann Poe for the official Proclamation, opening bike ride and breakfast.

Tuesday, May 17:

Pit Stops- Pick up free swag and refreshments at any of the following locations:

  • 7–9 AM: 1st Avenue at the trail (across from the Double Tree), hosted by City of Cedar Rapids
  • 4–6 PM: 1st Avenue at the trail (across from the Double Tree), hosted by City of Cedar Rapids
  • 4–6 PM: At Goldfinch Cyclery, hosted by Goldfinch Cyclery

Wednesday, May 18:

Bike to Lunch at Noon. Grab your coworkers and bike to lunch, near or far!

Ride of Silence at 6 p.m at Marion Square Park (1001 7th Ave, Marion). Join cyclists worldwide in a silent ride in honor of those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways.

Thursday, May 19:

Pit Stops- Pick up free swag and refreshments at any of the following locations:

  • 7–9 AM: 1st Avenue at the trail (across from the Double Tree), hosted by City of Cedar Rapids
  • 4–6 PM: At Goldfinch Cyclery, hosted by Goldfinch Cyclery

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn...
Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty
Dust cloud moves in ahead of powerful storm in Sioux Falls on May 12.
Dust storm hits northwestern Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, at least one killed
Iowa City Tennis
Iowa City West tennis players leave team after feeling bullied by coach
A former Iowa Hawkeye released a song based on the "Iowa Wave" tradition at Kinnick Stadium in...
Former Iowa Hawkeye football player releases song based on ‘Iowa Wave’
Oskaloosa couple arrested for sexual assault charges
Oskaloosa couple charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

Latest News

WATCH: Coe College advances to the American Rivers Conference finals with 11-3 win over Loras
WATCH: Coe College advances to the American Rivers Conference finals with 11-3 win over Loras
Law enforcement officials investigate outside of a home in Cedar Rapids near where shots were...
Police investigating after shots fired in northeast Cedar Rapids
5 Eastern Iowans honored during candlelight vigil
Shots fired in Cedar Rapids.
Police investigating Friday night gunshots in Cedar Rapids