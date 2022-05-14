A beautiful Saturday with isolated evening storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A beautiful Saturday is in the forecast for Eastern Iowa! Temperatures Saturday morning are in the upper 50s and low 60s with a mostly sunny sky across the region. Saturday afternoon will be very similar to Friday afternoon, with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the low to mid-80s. However, a cold front will move through the state bringing in a chance for isolated showers this evening and overnight. Saturday night’s lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances will be higher on Sunday, with showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Storms are not expected to be strong or severe. Sunday’s highs will also be cooler, only rising into the upper 60s with cloud cover. However, the sun will return by the beginning of the week, along with more seasonal highs in the 70s.

