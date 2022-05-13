Woman hurt in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A shooting sent a 21-year-old woman to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night.

It happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue.

Police said it started out as a fight and turned into gunshots fired.

The woman hurt has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two people are in custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

