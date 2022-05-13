Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Woman hurt in shooting in Waterloo

The logo for the Waterloo Police Department.
The logo for the Waterloo Police Department.(Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A shooting sent a 21-year-old woman to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night.

It happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue.

Police said it started out as a fight and turned into gunshots fired.

The woman hurt has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two people are in custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a...
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act
Anyone with information is asked to call the UNI Police Department at 319-273-2676
Univ. of Northern Iowa Police seeking information on hit-and-run
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Cedar Rapids man gets probation for fatal shooting of teenager
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be tried as adult
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames

Latest News

We’ve now switched brands three times because we can’t find the formula brand we’ve been...
Iowa hit hard by formula shortage
We’ve now switched brands three times because we can’t find the formula brand we’ve been...
We’ve now switched brands three times because we can’t find the formula brand we’ve been using,” she said.
Iowa won't release NIL Data; said releasing data would hurt recruitment
Iowa won’t release NIL Data; said releasing data would hurt recruitment for Hawkeyes
Meat plant workers.
Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk