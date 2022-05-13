Show You Care
Waterloo police: Man arrested after large fight ends in gunshot victim

Officers said Howard Jamrio Levar Mason shot a 20-year-old woman in the 800 block of Fairview...
Officers said Howard Jamrio Levar Mason shot a 20-year-old woman in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue after a large fight.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a 20-year-old man after they said he shot someone on Thursday night.

Officers said Howard Jamrio Levar Mason shot a 20-year-old woman in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue after a large fight.

The victim was taken to Allen hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.

Mason faces charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Ineligible to Carry a Dangerous Weapon.

