Waterloo police: Man arrested after large fight ends in gunshot victim
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a 20-year-old man after they said he shot someone on Thursday night.
Officers said Howard Jamrio Levar Mason shot a 20-year-old woman in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue after a large fight.
The victim was taken to Allen hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.
Mason faces charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Ineligible to Carry a Dangerous Weapon.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.