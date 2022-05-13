Show You Care
Storm chance wanes this evening, Saturday stays warm

It'll still be warm on Saturday with a chance for a storm or two.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summerlike heat has broken, and we are headed for some overall pleasant mid-Spring days ahead.

A storm is still possible tonight in the eastern edges of the viewing area, before diminishing by Midnight. Lows fall toward the upper 50s and low 60s.

Some warmth is still around Saturday with highs reaching the 80s, and a slight chance for a storm or two by afternoon. A few showers are possible Sunday as eastern Iowa finds itself on the cool side of things in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The early part of the workweek looks nearly ideal, with highs in the 70s and low humidity. Temperatures climb a bit toward the end of the week, with periodic storm chances mixed in.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

