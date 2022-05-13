Show You Care
Scattered storms possible later today

Some scattered storms can't be ruled out later today as a cold front moves in.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another warm day, however, not as hot as the past few days. We are watching a cold front approaching the area this afternoon into the early evening and there may be a few scattered storms that form along it. Given recent heat and humidity, it’s possible that any storms that form may contain some wind and hail. These storms will likely expand in coverage as they move toward the Mississippi River. A second cold front is still expected to move through the area tomorrow evening and into the early morning hours of Sunday. Rainfall with this front looks pretty isolated at this point and the bigger weather story will be a much cooler airmass in the area on Sunday. Humidity will be lower, too! Next week, plan on plenty of 70s to start us off with highs returning to 80 or warmer in about a week. Have a good weekend!

