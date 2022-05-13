Officials release additional details in Galena home deaths case

GALENA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released additional details in the report of two people who were found dead in a home in rural Galena back in February.

On February 23rd, 2022, deputies responded to a citizen’s report at about 1:44 p.m. and found 66-year-old Debra Welp and 62-year-old Danny Welp, who was later pronounced dead.

Based on the results of the investigation and the medical examiner’s report, the Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office has determined that Debra Welp’s death was from pre-existing natural causes. Dan Welp’s death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Jo Daviess County Coroner, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, and the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office all assisted with the investigation.

