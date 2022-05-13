Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Jesup man charged after beating seagull with shovel on Florida beach

Paul John Flaucher
Paul John Flaucher(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 5th, 2021, Marco Island Police initiated an investigation into animal abuse after a report that a male suspect was hitting seagulls with a shovel.

Police arrived on scene and found that one of the seagulls struck by the shovel received a broken wing and was no longer able to fly. It was later euthanized from the severity of its injuries. The bird is a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

While the suspect had already left the scene prior to police arrival, through an investigation authorities identified the subject as 30-year-old Paul John Flaucher from Jesup.

Flaucher was charged with one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Tennis
Iowa City West tennis players leave team after feeling bullied by coach
Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn...
Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty
Oskaloosa couple arrested for sexual assault charges
Oskaloosa couple charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a...
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act
A black bear was recently seen in Dubuque in the parking lot behind Sunnycrest Manor.
Black bear spotted in Dubuque

Latest News

Millions of parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula amid a surprising...
Iowa Department of Public Health, FDA advise against homemade baby formulas in wake of shortage
The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
City of Dubuque asked to contribute $1,000,000 from American Rescue Funds Act to the Field of Dreams project
Family members and colleagues of two fallen Iowa DOC staff traveled to Washington D.C. to honor...
Iowa corrections staff honored in Washington D.C. for National Police Week
Two dead in Galena home
Officials release additional details in Galena home deaths case