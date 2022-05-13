Jesup man charged after beating seagull with shovel on Florida beach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 5th, 2021, Marco Island Police initiated an investigation into animal abuse after a report that a male suspect was hitting seagulls with a shovel.

Police arrived on scene and found that one of the seagulls struck by the shovel received a broken wing and was no longer able to fly. It was later euthanized from the severity of its injuries. The bird is a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

While the suspect had already left the scene prior to police arrival, through an investigation authorities identified the subject as 30-year-old Paul John Flaucher from Jesup.

Flaucher was charged with one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

