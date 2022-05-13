Iowans enjoy bountiful mushroom hunting season

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) - Morel mushroom hunting season is now underway.

Jim Coffey, a forest wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR, said morel mushroom hunting season usually lasts about a month.

The season started late this year due to cold weather. After the recent rains, and our temperatures heated up, the harvest has been bountiful.

Southern Iowa tends to see morels first. The last mushrooms of the year will be in northern Iowa.

Coffey said those who are successful almost never spill the beans about the location where they hit pay dirt.

“Mushroom hunters are probably as tight-lipped as a person who has a good fishing spot, “Coffey said. “They want to show their catch, but don’t want you to know exactly where it is.”

He said mushroom hunters should not go on private land unless they have permission.

He also advised mushroom hunters should wear at least one piece of orange clothing for safety because the woods are shared with hunters using firearms.

