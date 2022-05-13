Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowans enjoy bountiful mushroom hunting season

Morel mushroom hunting season is now underway.
By KCCI
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) - Morel mushroom hunting season is now underway.

Jim Coffey, a forest wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR, said morel mushroom hunting season usually lasts about a month.

The season started late this year due to cold weather. After the recent rains, and our temperatures heated up, the harvest has been bountiful.

Southern Iowa tends to see morels first. The last mushrooms of the year will be in northern Iowa.

Coffey said those who are successful almost never spill the beans about the location where they hit pay dirt.

“Mushroom hunters are probably as tight-lipped as a person who has a good fishing spot, “Coffey said. “They want to show their catch, but don’t want you to know exactly where it is.”

He said mushroom hunters should not go on private land unless they have permission.

He also advised mushroom hunters should wear at least one piece of orange clothing for safety because the woods are shared with hunters using firearms.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Tennis
Iowa City West tennis players leave team after feeling bullied by coach
Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a...
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act
Oskaloosa couple arrested for sexual assault charges
Oskaloosa couple charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
A black bear was recently seen in Dubuque in the parking lot behind Sunnycrest Manor.
Black bear spotted in Dubuque
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Cedar Rapids man gets probation for fatal shooting of teenager

Latest News

The Iowa Restaurant Association says it believes a recent increase in food and safety...
Iowa restaurants, grocery stores see increased food, safety violations
KHAK joins KCRG to talk about some people who had some really good luck finding morel mushrooms...
KHAK joins KCRG to talk morel mushroom hunting
A Cedar Rapids man who admitted to shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend will be...
Cedar Rapids man to be sentenced in fatal shooting
Morel mushroom hunting season is now underway.
Morel Mushroom hunting season begins