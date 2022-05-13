Iowa restaurants, grocery stores see increased food, safety violations

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa Restaurant Association says it believes a recent increase in food and safety violations is due to the pandemic and staffing shortages.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said several Iowa restaurants and grocery stores were cited last month.

Violations ranged from incorrect storage of meat, to lack of washing hands in prep areas. However, the Iowa Restaurant association said this shouldn’t stop people from going out to eat.

Jessica Dunker, the president and CEO of the IRA, said if the violation was critical enough, the business would be temporarily shut down or closed.

“Consumers really shouldn’t be worried about any restaurant that’s continued to be in operation. If there was something so critical that their was in question, the restaurant will be temporarily closed,” she said. “That is the safety net of the Department of Inspections and Appeals.”

Dunker says it can be hard to avoid violations, noting most are fixed at the time they’re issued.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.