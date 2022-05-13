Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa corrections staff honored in Washington D.C. for National Police Week

Family members and colleagues of two fallen Iowa DOC staff traveled to Washington D.C. to honor...
Family members and colleagues of two fallen Iowa DOC staff traveled to Washington D.C. to honor Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte. The two were killed by inmates in an escape attempt from Anamosa State Penitentiary
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Two former members of the Iowa Department of Corrections were honored in Washington during National Police Week.

Nurse Lorena Schulte and Officer Robert McFarland were killed in an attack last year when a prisoner attempted to escape from the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Former coworkers said coming to Washington to honor them eases the pain.

“This is a great opportunity, I think, to talk to people with shared, lived experiences, that have lost, you know, loved ones,” Iowa DOC Director Beth Skinner said.

Those in attendance were able to participate in a unity bike ride, a candlelight vigil and a memorial service to remember the fallen.

Skinner said Schulte was an amazing person and was dedicated to helping others.

“She cared, not only about the staff, but she cared about all the individuals who were incarcerated,” Skinner said. “She was someone that was committed to the profession. She was a great team player. She was loved by everyone.”

Skinner said McFarland took his job seriously, was dedicated his work and his family.

“I think he’d be honored, and he’d be very happy to see his family, and his coworkers, and everyone here together to support each other.”

Both Schulte and McFarland served on the department for more than a decade.

National Police Week events run through Sunday.

The event had been cancelled the last two years because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Tennis
Iowa City West tennis players leave team after feeling bullied by coach
Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn...
Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty
Oskaloosa couple arrested for sexual assault charges
Oskaloosa couple charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a...
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act
A black bear was recently seen in Dubuque in the parking lot behind Sunnycrest Manor.
Black bear spotted in Dubuque

Latest News

Millions of parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula amid a surprising...
Iowa Department of Public Health, FDA advise against homemade baby formulas in wake of shortage
The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
City of Dubuque asked to contribute $1,000,000 from American Rescue Funds Act to the Field of Dreams project
Paul John Flaucher
Jesup man charged after beating seagull with shovel on Florida beach
Two dead in Galena home
Officials release additional details in Galena home deaths case