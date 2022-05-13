Show You Care
Iowa Center Ogundele to return to Hawkeye basketball team after entering transfer portal

Iowa forward Josh Ogundele walks on the court during the second half of an NCAA college...
Iowa forward Josh Ogundele walks on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina Central, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 97-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Center Josh Ogundele will return to play basketball for the Hawkeyes for his junior season.

The decision comes after Ogundele entered his name in the transfer portal six weeks ago.

“After exploring my options, I have decided to return to Iowa to continue my growth and development as a basketball player,” Ogundele said in a news release.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said they’re excited to have him back next season.

“Josh has been a good teammate, helping us win 48 games and win a Big Ten Tournament title,” McCaffery said. “He has shown improvement each of the last two years, challenging some of the Big Ten’s top big men.”

The London-native had 29 points, 24 rebounds, five blocks and four steals in 19 games as a Sophomore.

