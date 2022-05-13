Show You Care
Former Iowa Hawkeye football player releases song based on ‘Iowa Wave’

A former Iowa Hawkeye released a song based on the "Iowa Wave" tradition at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa Hawkeye football player released a song on Thursday based on the “Iowa Wave” tradition at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

The wave happens at each Hawkeye home game between the first and second quarters.

Fans and players turn and wave to the children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s hospital.

Dalles Jacobus’ new song, called “We Wave,” tells the story of kids in the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The song has received a lot of attention over the last few weeks.

Last month, Iowa Athletics announced the nominating contest for a new song to play during the Iowa Wave.

People on social media have campaigned to have “We Wave” selected.

Jacobus says it’s been an incredible journey, and it means so much to him to see so many Iowans in his corner.

“Being a Hawkeye, I always knew people had my back,” Jacobus said. “But it’s cool to see people now that I’ve become a washed-up guy, they’re still supporting what I’m doing and it’s an incredible feeling.”

You can find “We Wave” on Spotify, Apple Music, or however you listen to music.

You can nominate any song to be the new soundtrack for The Iowa Wave here.

