Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Emotional reunion: Father meets 911 operator credited with saving his baby

New York officials said a 911 operator is credited with saving the life of a newborn baby. (Source: SPECTRUM NEWS (ALBANY), SPECTRUM NEWS HUDSON VALLEY, CNN)
By Abbey Carnivale
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (Spectrum News) - A New York 911 operator is being credited with saving the life of a newborn as a mother unexpectedly went into labor in her car on the way to the hospital.

Derrick Carter and his fiancé Andrewa rushed to the hospital on April 9 to deliver their baby girl, but the baby had other plans and decided she wasn’t waiting to get there.

Baby Nova Rose came into the world in the front seat of her parents’ parked car, and her life was already in danger.

“She’s got the umbilical cord around her neck,” Carter said on the 911 call.

Emergency operator Gerard Lewis said he got to work.

“Derrick, listen to me, slide your finger under the cord without stretching it tight, and carefully pull it over the baby’s head,” Lewis said on the 911 call.

Nova Rose was detangled and eventually made it safely to the hospital.

“He did all the work; I just guided him there,” Lewis said.

Carter said he was determined to meet the man on the other side of the line, and he tracked down Lewis on Facebook.

The entire family met their adopted uncle, with Carter giving Lewis a proper thank you.

“Yeah, he’ll be getting birthday pictures all the time. I don’t mind sharing my Nova with him; I really don’t. That’s her hero,” Carter said.

Lewis’ manager said he could not be more proud of him and believes the recording will likely be used as a training tool in the future.

Copyright 2022 Spectrum News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn...
Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty
Iowa City Tennis
Iowa City West tennis players leave team after feeling bullied by coach
Oskaloosa couple arrested for sexual assault charges
Oskaloosa couple charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
Dust cloud moves in ahead of powerful storm in Sioux Falls on May 12.
Dust storm hits northwestern Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, at least one killed
Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a...
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris
Athlete of the Week Award Banquet
KCRG-TV9 2022 Athlete of the Week Banquet Photos
Experts: coaches need to better take into account student-athletes’ mental health
Experts: coaches need to better take into account student-athletes’ mental health
Prairie’s Cortez twins motivate each other to be the best in Eastern Iowa track
Prairie’s Cortez twins motivate each other to be the best in Eastern Iowa track