City of Dubuque asked to contribute $1,000,000 from American Rescue Funds Act to the Field of Dreams project

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Travel Dubuque, the tourism advocacy organization for the city, is requesting that the City contribute $1,000,000 to the Field of Dreams Project with money the city received from the American Rescue Funds Act.

The organization calls the Field of Dreams project a “once in a generation project” for the region and points to a need for population and economic growth in the area as a contributing factor as to why the city should back the project.

“Not only will this project bring visitors and fans for games, events, and tournaments, it will also bring 136,000 non-local visitors to the area each year to view all that is happening.”

The organization asks that the Mayor and City Council approve the investment and that the City Manager be authorized to negotiate the terms of this contribution.

