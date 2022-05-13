1 injured in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday

DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a train and truck crash in Durant Friday.

Troopers are on scene at this time, according to Iowa State Patrol. Veil Avenue is closed to traffic.

The crash was on Vail Avenue, east of Durant about 7:38 a.m., according to Iowa State Troopers.

The driver of the truck was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, troopers said.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

