Univ. of Northern Iowa set to award Ambassador Dinger with honorary degree

Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, May 14th, the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) will present Ambassador John R. Dinger with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the spring commencement ceremony.

“The honor recognizes Ambassador Dinger’s commitment to public service and a lifelong ambition to help improve the lives of individuals around the world,” said President Mark A. Nook. “This commitment is grounded in his Iowa upbringing and his experience at UNI. We are proud to recognize his extraordinary career with this honorary degree.”

Ambassador Dinger grew up in Riceville Iowa and graduated from UNI in 1974 with a degree in political science and a minor in French. Dinger was then accepted into the foreign service, where he began his career with tours to London and Rio de Janeiro. During his career, he served three tours in Japan, which culminated in his serving as consul general in Tokyo from 1998 to 2000. He also served as a labor attaché in Johannesburg, South Africa, working with Black labor unions during the fall of Apartheid, and as director of the Office of Press Relations in the Bureau of Public Affairs in Washington where he advocated U.S. foreign policy positions to U.S. and foreign media.

Dinger was appointed to Ambassador to Mongolia in 2000, served as deputy coordinator for counterterrorism from 2003 to 2005, and was the principal deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and research from 2006 to 2012.

“John Dinger’s career highlights the strengths of UNI and our department,” said Scott Peters, head of the UNI Department of Political Science. “His mentor, Dr. Robert Ross, helped him find his passion, which led him to a career of service to his country.”

