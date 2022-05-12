Two Dordt University students crowned ‘Domino Masters’ in season finale of TV show

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Twin brothers from Dordt University had the opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of a brand new TV show called Domino Masters.

The junior students at Dordt University have a love for dominoes, so the show was a chance to show off their unique skills.

Since 2011, the Koops brothers made unique domino courses in their garage, which they would post on YouTube. In fall 2020, they were approached by a TV network to travel to Los Angeles to be part of the show.

They made it to the final round, so Dordt University hosted a live watch party Wednesday night on campus for the season finale.

The Koops brothers never thought dominoes would take them to the big screen.

“It was definitely a surreal experience. I never really expected for a mainstream network to take the chance of bringing domino art to primetime competition show. It was awesome to be able to showcase our talents on the TV screen as well as meet a lot of new people there,” said Alex Koops, Domino Masters Contestant.

The Koops brothers first discovered dominoes when they were 10 years old after watching a contestant on “America’s Got Talent.” They started building their own creations and never looked back.

“We wanted to do it right away. We thought it looked super cool so we kind of started building this in our garage and stuff and eventually started posting videos on YouTube. And we just kind of grew and grew and started getting better and taking it more seriously, got a following on YouTube, and just grew from there,” said Derek Koops, Domino Masters Contestant.

After the season finale on Wednesday night, the entire Dordt community found out together that the Koops brothers won the show. Their team, the “Dominerds,” took home $100,000.

