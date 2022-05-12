Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Two Dordt University students crowned ‘Domino Masters’ in season finale of TV show

Derek Koops (left) and Alex Koops (right) take photos with fans at a watch party
Derek Koops (left) and Alex Koops (right) take photos with fans at a watch party(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Twin brothers from Dordt University had the opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of a brand new TV show called Domino Masters.

The junior students at Dordt University have a love for dominoes, so the show was a chance to show off their unique skills.

Since 2011, the Koops brothers made unique domino courses in their garage, which they would post on YouTube. In fall 2020, they were approached by a TV network to travel to Los Angeles to be part of the show.

They made it to the final round, so Dordt University hosted a live watch party Wednesday night on campus for the season finale.

The Koops brothers never thought dominoes would take them to the big screen.

“It was definitely a surreal experience. I never really expected for a mainstream network to take the chance of bringing domino art to primetime competition show. It was awesome to be able to showcase our talents on the TV screen as well as meet a lot of new people there,” said Alex Koops, Domino Masters Contestant.

The Koops brothers first discovered dominoes when they were 10 years old after watching a contestant on “America’s Got Talent.” They started building their own creations and never looked back.

“We wanted to do it right away. We thought it looked super cool so we kind of started building this in our garage and stuff and eventually started posting videos on YouTube. And we just kind of grew and grew and started getting better and taking it more seriously, got a following on YouTube, and just grew from there,” said Derek Koops, Domino Masters Contestant.

After the season finale on Wednesday night, the entire Dordt community found out together that the Koops brothers won the show. Their team, the “Dominerds,” took home $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a...
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act
Anyone with information is asked to call the UNI Police Department at 319-273-2676
Univ. of Northern Iowa Police seeking information on hit-and-run
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Cedar Rapids man gets probation for fatal shooting of teenager
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be tried as adult
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames

Latest News

A horse-drawn Iowa City Fire Department cart, photographed on Linn Street in the early 1900s...
Iowa City Fire Department set to celebrate 150th anniversary with events and activities
Responders took two occupants of the home to an area hospital for evaluation. One pet died...
Family pet dies in residential fire in Iowa City
Tory Meiborg from World Trend Financial joins us to give guidance for people amid the stock...
Financial expert gives guidance amid stock market drop
For Ukrainians who have escaped Russian bombardments of their homes or hiding places, the...
Trauma doesn't end for Ukrainians escaping Russian bombardment
A black bear was recently seen in Dubuque in the parking lot behind Sunnycrest Manor.
Black bear spotted in Dubuque