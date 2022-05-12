LIVE: Third day of testimony to begin in trial for man accused of killing Iowa State trooper

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony in the trial for the man accused of killing an Iowa State trooper enters a third day Thursday.

Michael Lang is charged with first degree murder in the death of Sergeant Jim Smith.

Police say Lang shot Sergeant Smith in the chest during a standoff in April last year. Police said it started when Lang barricaded himself inside his Grundy Center home after assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop.

Sergeant Smith was shot while leading a tactical team into Lang’s home.

On day two of the trial on Wednesday, several officers testified to hearing Lang shout inside his home after Sergeant Smith died.

They said he told them to get out of his house and threatened to shoot other law enforcement officers inside.

Officers said they heard a gunshot and saw Sergeant Smith fall to the ground.

One State Trooper talked about the moment he pulled Smith from the area.

“I was yelling out loud Jim, Jim, you know trying to get some sort of response,” Iowa State Patrol trooper Matthew Lively said. “And when he was unresponsive then I took it upon myself to make my way over from my location to where Jim was to at least get him out of line of sight from this doorway because in my mind this is where the threat is going to be or come from.”

The trial is taking place at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Webster City, after a judge moved the trial out of Grundy County due to pre-trial publicity.

