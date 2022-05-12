Record highs likely once again this afternoon, heat advisory issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Record highs are likely all across eastern Iowa once again today. Plan on highs into the lower 90s with the heat index hitting 95+ through the afternoon. A Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of the area. Storms will likely flare up to our west later tonight and eventually make some progress into eastern Iowa tomorrow morning. These are scattered at this point, but given the high heat and humidity in place, it’s feasible any of these storms could turn strong. A second cold front is still on track to move through Saturday night into early Sunday with another chance of rain. This will knock temperatures back considerably into the 70s for all of next week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.