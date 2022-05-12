Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Oskaloosa couple charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

Oskaloosa couple arrested for sexual assault charges
Oskaloosa couple arrested for sexual assault charges(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Oskaloosa Police and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested a husband and wife on sexual assault charges.

41-year-old Dustin Flaherty was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Abuse, Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, and two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree

40-year-old Sara Flaherty was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Abuse, Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, and two counts, each, of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, and Drug Distribution to a Person Under the Age of Eighteen.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oskaloosa Police Department at (641) 672-2557.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a...
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act
Anyone with information is asked to call the UNI Police Department at 319-273-2676
Univ. of Northern Iowa Police seeking information on hit-and-run
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Cedar Rapids man gets probation for fatal shooting of teenager
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be tried as adult
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames

Latest News

Iowa City Tennis
Iowa City West tennis players leave team after feeling bullied by coach
Local animal trainer provides insight on increase in dog bites and attacks
Local animal trainer provides insight on increase in dog bites and attacks
Local animal trainer provides insight on increase in dog bites and attacks
Local animal trainer provides insight on increase in dog bites and attacks
Michael Lang presents no evidence in trial