Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get...
The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get them to a dealership for service.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them because the brakes could fail.

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get them to a dealership for service.

The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.

Mercedes says moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion.

That can cause a vacuum leak, which would decrease brake performance.

Mercedes says in a statement Thursday that in rare cases the brakes can fail.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the booster and replace parts as needed.

Owners will be notified by letter starting May 27.

Check your vehicle’s recall status.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a...
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act
Anyone with information is asked to call the UNI Police Department at 319-273-2676
Univ. of Northern Iowa Police seeking information on hit-and-run
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Cedar Rapids man gets probation for fatal shooting of teenager
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be tried as adult
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames

Latest News

A Sydney ferry sails past the illuminated pylon of the Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of the final...
United States to host Rugby World Cup for 1st time
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden urges world to renew COVID fight as US nears 1M deaths
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.
Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole