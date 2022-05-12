KCRG TV-9 Athlete of the Week 2021-2022 Montage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch all the KCRG TV-9 Athletes of the Week in action!
The Athlete of the Week winners are as follows.
Myles Davis, Marion
Cody Koch, Tipton
Blake Timmons, Solon
Caleb Sauser, Monticello
Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty
Reid Hall, Kennedy
Audrey Leno, Kennedy
Cam Guenther, Linn-Mar
Ellie Rathe, Union
Jake Weber, Williamsburg
Eli Larson, Center Point-Urbana
Lauren Wilson, Springville
Trysten Vasquez, Xavier
Kamryn Kurt, North Linn
Parker Libolt, Center Point-Urbana
Michaela Beckman, Kennedy
Rhenden Wagaman, Springville
Cayden Miller, Midland
Emma Peach, Iowa Valley
Lucas Dolphin, Kennedy
Sara Reid, Central City
Max Meiborg, Jefferson
Jaiden Moore, Benton Community
Cecilia Daly, Western Dubuque
Hannah Stuelke, Cedar Rapids Washington
Jake Walter, Prairie
Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg
Morgan Link, Solon
Jayden Stafford, Mid-Prairie
Addie Berg, Prairie
Brady Horstmann, Xavier
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.