KCRG TV-9 Athlete of the Week 2021-2022 Montage

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch all the KCRG TV-9 Athletes of the Week in action!

The Athlete of the Week winners are as follows.

Myles Davis, Marion

Cody Koch, Tipton

Blake Timmons, Solon

Caleb Sauser, Monticello

Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty

Reid Hall, Kennedy

Audrey Leno, Kennedy

Cam Guenther, Linn-Mar

Ellie Rathe, Union

Jake Weber, Williamsburg

Eli Larson, Center Point-Urbana

Lauren Wilson, Springville

Trysten Vasquez, Xavier

Kamryn Kurt, North Linn

Parker Libolt, Center Point-Urbana

Michaela Beckman, Kennedy

Rhenden Wagaman, Springville

Cayden Miller, Midland

Emma Peach, Iowa Valley

Lucas Dolphin, Kennedy

Sara Reid, Central City

Max Meiborg, Jefferson

Jaiden Moore, Benton Community

Cecilia Daly, Western Dubuque

Hannah Stuelke, Cedar Rapids Washington

Jake Walter, Prairie

Derek Weisskopf, Williamsburg

Morgan Link, Solon

Jayden Stafford, Mid-Prairie

Addie Berg, Prairie

Brady Horstmann, Xavier

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

