Iowa veteran joins fight in Ukraine as combat medic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A 24-year-old U.S. Army Veteran from Des Moines is heading to Ukraine to serve as a combat medic.

We’re not releasing his name or identity for his safety, and for security reasons, but KCCI confirms he has now landed safely in Ukraine.

Before he left, he described what his role will be on the ground.

“Not on front lines of the trenches, but on the 2nd line,” he said. “Taking guys out of the fight, rendering aid, trying to get them to the hospitals to the doctors. I’m just casualty care. My plan is not to directly use my rifle. I want to be not a fighter, I want to be taking care of people.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister has estimated about 22,000 volunteers from dozens of countries have come to help.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.