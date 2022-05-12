Show You Care
Iowa lawmakers push FDA to boost baby formula production amid shortage

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are demanding answers from health officials on the baby formula shortage.

The nationwide shortage is impacting parents across the country, including here in Iowa.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter to the FDA this week asking the agency what it’s doing to boost production of all formula brands.

He also wants information on a Michigan formula facility that shut down due to bacterial infections in children.

Republican Representative Ashley Hinson also sent a letter to the FDA.

She said parents should never be in a position of not knowing where to get their baby’s food.

The FDA said it’s meeting with formula manufacturers about how they can increase production.

Officials also want stores to limit the amount of formula people can buy at a time.

