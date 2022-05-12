Iowa City Fire Department set to celebrate 150th anniversary with events and activities

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the oldest fire services in the state, the Iowa City Fire Department, is celebrating its 150th anniversary later this month.

Following a large fire in the downtown business area, On May 20th, 1872, the Iowa City City Council agreed to purchase $500 worth of fire fighting equipment that was to be used by a volunteer company that was the genesis of the Iowa City Fire Department.

The department was all-volunteer until 1912 when the City hired its first three paid firefighters. Today, the department is made up of 64 personnel and four fire stations, providing fire protection, emergency medical service, and public education to its citizens.

The department plans to celebrate its anniversary over the coming months, kicking off with the Public Works Open House on May 21st, 2022, which will be a one-of-a-kind event featuring indoor roller skating, a quilt show, an outdoor movie screening, live music, food vendors, and an open house exploring the new, award-winning Public Works facility.

Other upcoming celebrations will include a display of the department’s history at the Iowa City Public Library, a meet-and-greet at an upcoming Iowa City Farmer’s Market, and a drive-in pancake breakfast at the Iowa City Airport.

