Inflation hitting Iowa restaurants hard

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Restaurant Association says inflation is hitting restaurants in the state hard.

It says the cost of labor and goods has increased about 15 percent, and the cost is being passed on to the consumer.

The association’s CEO said you can expect to pay more at restaurants for a while, because there’s no end in sight to the supply-chain issues.

“The reason this time it’s more difficult is that those wage hits are happening at the exact same time as the inflation on food costs. And you take that with the pressures on the supply chain related to the war in Ukraine and on the food supply and it will be years before we can find our way out of this,” said Jessica Dunker with the Iowa Restaurant Association.

With these price hikes, the association says 70 percent of people will skip out on appetizers while dining out, and nearly 65 percent will order less food.

