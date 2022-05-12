Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff Friday in honor of fallen WWII soldier

A flag flies at half-staff.
A flag flies at half-staff.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds ordered flags to half-staff on Friday to honor fallen Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols, who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II.

Nichols, a Sioux City-native, was 21-years-old at the time of the attack. He was on the USS Oklahoma, at Ford Island, when the ship was hit by Japanese aircraft on December 7, 1941. The ship quickly capsized after multiple torpedo hits.

More than 80 years later, Nichols remains are returning to Iowa for a burial. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced his remains had been identified last month as part of an effort to identify previously unidentified remains from the attack.

The burial service is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.

Flags will be at half-staff at the State Capitol Building and in the Capitol Complex, as well as all public buildings, grounds and facilities across the state.

People, businesses and schools are also asked to fly flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday as a sign of respect.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols, 21, of...
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols, 21, of Sioux City, was accounted for on May 30, 2019.(The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA))

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a...
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act
Anyone with information is asked to call the UNI Police Department at 319-273-2676
Univ. of Northern Iowa Police seeking information on hit-and-run
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Cedar Rapids man gets probation for fatal shooting of teenager
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be tried as adult
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames

Latest News

Tory Meiborg from World Trend Financial joins us to give guidance for people amid the stock...
Financial expert gives guidance amid stock market drop
For Ukrainians who have escaped Russian bombardments of their homes or hiding places, the...
Trauma doesn't end for Ukrainians escaping Russian bombardment
A black bear was recently seen in Dubuque in the parking lot behind Sunnycrest Manor.
Black bear spotted in Dubuque
Black bear spotted in Dubuque
A 24-year-old U.S. Army Veteran from Des Moines is joining the fight in Ukraine as a combat...
Iowa veteran joins fight in Ukraine as combat medic