Family pet dies in residential fire in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:58 am on Thursday, the Iowa City Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 1200 block of Burns Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene minutes after the report and discovered fire coming from a second-floor window. Crews acted quickly and brought the fire under control by 1:13 am.

Responders took two occupants of the home to an area hospital for evaluation. One pet died from smoke inhalation while another survived.

The home reportedly sustained smoke damage estimated at $50,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.