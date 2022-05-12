Show You Care
Family pet dies in residential fire in Iowa City

Responders took two occupants of the home to an area hospital for evaluation. One pet died...
Responders took two occupants of the home to an area hospital for evaluation. One pet died from smoke inhalation while another survived.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:58 am on Thursday, the Iowa City Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 1200 block of Burns Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene minutes after the report and discovered fire coming from a second-floor window. Crews acted quickly and brought the fire under control by 1:13 am.

Responders took two occupants of the home to an area hospital for evaluation. One pet died from smoke inhalation while another survived.

The home reportedly sustained smoke damage estimated at $50,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

