Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Decorah man arrested, charged with harassment, reckless driving

A man has been arrested after law enforcement said he was harassing someone and recklessly...
A man has been arrested after law enforcement said he was harassing someone and recklessly driving his vehicle around the person’s property early Thursday morning.(Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after law enforcement said he was harassing someone and recklessly driving his vehicle around the person’s property early Thursday morning in Decorah.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Cory Folstad, 51, is charged with two counts of first degree harassment, criminal mischief, harassment of a public official, reckless driving and driving while license revoked.

The sheriff’s office said Folstad was “tearing around” the person property in a vehicle at about 2 a.m. on County Road W40.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a...
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act
Anyone with information is asked to call the UNI Police Department at 319-273-2676
Univ. of Northern Iowa Police seeking information on hit-and-run
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be tried as adult
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Cedar Rapids man gets probation for fatal shooting of teenager

Latest News

Michael Lang listens to day two of testimony in his murder trial. Lang is accused of killing...
LIVE: Third day of testimony to begin in trial for man accused of killing Iowa State trooper
The Iowa Restaurant Association says inflation is hitting restaurants in the state hard.
Inflation hitting Iowa restaurants hard
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Iowa lawmakers push FDA to boost baby formula production amid shortage
Iowa lawmakers are demanding answers from health officials on the baby formula shortage.
Iowa lawmakers demand answers on baby formula shortage