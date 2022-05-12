Decorah man arrested, charged with harassment, reckless driving

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after law enforcement said he was harassing someone and recklessly driving his vehicle around the person’s property early Thursday morning in Decorah.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Cory Folstad, 51, is charged with two counts of first degree harassment, criminal mischief, harassment of a public official, reckless driving and driving while license revoked.

The sheriff’s office said Folstad was “tearing around” the person property in a vehicle at about 2 a.m. on County Road W40.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.