The City of Davenport announce free Wi-Fi hotspots coming to neighborhood parks

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Free Wi-Fi hotspots are headed to Davenport neighborhood parks.

The City of Davenport made the announcement on the city’s Facebook page.

City leaders say free Wi-Fi hotspots will be accessible to the public at Emeis Park, Fejervary Learning Center, Herington Park, Cork Hill Park and Centennial Park.

These zone will be installed and maintained by Metronet.

The city says " as education, health services, and social connections move online, the city recognizes the importance of providing options to promote outdoor activity while still meeting the demand of connectivity.”

Stay with TV6 on-air and online for more updates for the projected start date of these new Wi-Fi hotspots.

