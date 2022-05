DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A black bear was recently sighted in Dubuque.

Jodi Culbertson, with Sunnycrest Manor, located at 2375 Roosevelt Street, sent us images and video of the bear roaming around in the back employee parking lot near the dumpsters.

Culbertson said the images were captured at around 2 a.m. a few nights ago, around May 8, or May 9.

