Waterloo Schools name Amy Schmidt as Director of K-12 Career Development

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Schools announced that Amy Schmidt has been named the Director of K-12 Career Development.

Schmidt has worked at Waterloo Schools since 1999 and is currently the Principal at Hoover Middle School.

“I am beyond humbled as I embark on this new journey as Director of K-12 Career Development. I have had the honor of serving our amazing Waterloo students and families for the past 23 years,” said Schmidt. “We have outstanding staff who are committed to the success of all of our students. I am so excited to continue this work in impacting K-12 students and their career development across our district.”

The position is new to the district and is designed to support the expansive and growing district-wide career development initiatives. Schmidt will work directly with school counselors to infuse career development lessons into the curriculum and ensure the alignment between elementary, middle, and high school career development programs.

“I look forward to collaborating with staff, families, and the community to build upon existing initiatives and further develop Waterloo Schools as a district invested in and passionate about offering equitable and unparalleled life-shaping experiences for our students.”

