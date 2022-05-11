Waterloo Police apprehend Georgia fugitive wanted for murder

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Waterloo Police arrested a fugitive from the state of Georgia wanted for murder.

“Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 26-year-old male, Jalen Jahmal Gary, who was wanted for Theft and two counts of Forgery. They received information the passenger, Jamarius Bernard Johnson, gave them a false name, and through subsequent investigation determined that Johnson was wanted for murder in DeKalb County Georgia,” said Chief of Police Dr. Joel Fitzgerald.

Johnson was arrested and remains in custody at the Black Hawk County Jail on a no bond hold.

