Univ. of Northern Iowa Police seeking information on hit-and-run

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Police are asking for the public’s help regarding an alleged hit-and-run.

Police believe the individuals in the photo may have information that would be useful in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call UNI Police at 319-273-2676.

Tips may also be sent to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS(8477) or www.cvcrimestop.com.

A cash reward is available.

