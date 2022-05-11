Univ. of Northern Iowa Police seeking information on hit-and-run
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Police are asking for the public’s help regarding an alleged hit-and-run.
Police believe the individuals in the photo may have information that would be useful in their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call UNI Police at 319-273-2676.
Tips may also be sent to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS(8477) or www.cvcrimestop.com.
A cash reward is available.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.