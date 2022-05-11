Show You Care
Univ. of Northern Iowa Police seeking information on hit-and-run

Anyone with information is asked to call the UNI Police Department at 319-273-2676(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Police are asking for the public’s help regarding an alleged hit-and-run.

Police believe the individuals in the photo may have information that would be useful in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call UNI Police at 319-273-2676.

Tips may also be sent to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS(8477) or www.cvcrimestop.com.

A cash reward is available.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

