Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be tried as adult

JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied the request to transfer the case of a teen accused of killing a Fairfield teacher to juvenile court.

Jeremy Goodale, 17, and another teen, Willard Miller, are accused of killing Fairfield High School Spanish Teacher Nohema Graber.

Graber was reported missing on November 3, 2021. Her body was later found at Chautauqua Park. Police say she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Goodale faces charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Goodale faces a separate trial from Willard Miller. Both teens are charged as adults.

Miller also had a motion to move his trial to juvenile court, but a judge has not ruled on it yet.

Attorneys for Goodale argued he was a good candidate for rehabilitative efforts. But the State argued the Iowa State Training School for Boys would only be able to hold him until his 18th birthday, limiting the amount of time available for rehabilitation for such a serious offense.

Court documents show the Judge ruled in favor of the State saying there is simply insufficient time to rehabilitate the defendant for a crime of such magnitude.

A pretrial conference for Goodale is set for August 1, and a jury trial is set for August 23.

If both teens are convicted as adults, they face life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about door-to-door sales and how...
Better Business Bureau talk about door to door scams
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Day 2 of testimony underway in trial for man accused of killing Iowa State Trooper
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames
The morels are back!
Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa