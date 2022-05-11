Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Record highs likely Wednesday afternoon as heatwave continues

We are in a flat-out heatwave. Record highs are likely today! Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara looks at the numbers in this First Alert Forecast update.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hazy, hot and humid weather continues across eastern Iowa Wednesday.

There is high confidence of matching or breaking record highs in the afternoon as temperatures soar to the lower 90s.

Combine this with high humidity, and the heat index will likely hit 95+ for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

Look for more of the same on Thursday, including the potential of breaking more records.

By Friday, a cold front moves in, which may generate some strong storms both in the morning and again later in the afternoon and evening.

That’s phase one of the heatwave break-down. Phase two will be a second cold front that pushes through on Saturday night, with may also bring us some scattered storms.

Plan on highs to cool into the 70s for most of next week, with comfortable humidity levels as well.

Hazy, hot and humid weather continues across eastern Iowa Wednesday.
Hazy, hot and humid weather continues across eastern Iowa Wednesday.(KCRG)
Hazy, hot and humid weather continues across eastern Iowa Wednesday.
Hazy, hot and humid weather continues across eastern Iowa Wednesday.(KCRG)
Hazy, hot and humid weather continues across eastern Iowa Wednesday.
Hazy, hot and humid weather continues across eastern Iowa Wednesday.(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Health officials say parents should *not try and make their own baby formula, due to the...
Health officials warn parents against making own baby formula
The Iowa State Patrol is working to stop speeding on Iowa's roadways.
Iowa State Patrol preventing speeding by air
An Iowa police chief shot in the line of duty is expected to leave the hospital on Wednesday.
Iowa police chief shot in the line of duty expected to leave hospital
A popular Craft Brewery in Iowa has won a top prize at the World Beer Cup.
Iowa brewery wins top prize at world beer cup
President Biden says labor shortages, pandemic supply chain issues, and the Ukraine war are to...
Biden blames labor shortages, pandemic supply chain issues, Ukraine war for high inflation