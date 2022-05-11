Record highs likely Wednesday afternoon as heatwave continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hazy, hot and humid weather continues across eastern Iowa Wednesday.

There is high confidence of matching or breaking record highs in the afternoon as temperatures soar to the lower 90s.

Combine this with high humidity, and the heat index will likely hit 95+ for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

Look for more of the same on Thursday, including the potential of breaking more records.

By Friday, a cold front moves in, which may generate some strong storms both in the morning and again later in the afternoon and evening.

That’s phase one of the heatwave break-down. Phase two will be a second cold front that pushes through on Saturday night, with may also bring us some scattered storms.

Plan on highs to cool into the 70s for most of next week, with comfortable humidity levels as well.

