Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

The morels are back!
The morels are back!(Derek Witt)
By Adam Carros
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa.

The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.

This is not a drill, Iowa! We've been spotting morels...have you found any yet? (okay, okay, you don't have to tell us *where* 😅) 50 tips for finding morels: https://bit.ly/2WX9Hkv

Posted by Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Monday, May 9, 2022

Commenters on Facebook quickly posted pictures of big buckets filled with the morcels of morels along with plans to fry them up but no one shared exact locations, which are closely guarded secrets of mushroom hunters.

The Iowa DNR offers tips on when and where to look for Morels prime among those is to make sure you are searching on public land or where you have permission from the land owner.

