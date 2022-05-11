Show You Care
LIVE: Day two of testimony begins for man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Trooper

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for a man accused of killing an Iowa State Trooper resumes Wednesday morning.

Michael Lang is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Sergeant Jim Smith, during a standoff in Grundy County last April. Smith was a 27-year veteran of the force.

One of the main focuses of Tuesday’s testimony was Lang’s interactions with police the day Sergeant Smith died.

A reserve police officer for the Grundy Center police department testified first. He tried to pull Lang over after seeing him commit several traffic violations.

Video evidence showed Lang eventually pulling over, getting out of his truck, and threatening the officer before attacking him. He also told the reserve officer to shoot him.

The defense pointed to the fact Lang did not try to grab the officer’s gun.

Lang then drove to his house, followed by a separate officer. Police entered his home after he refused to come out and surrender.

The court played the police body cam footage showing the moments when officers entered Lang’s home, and the moment Sgt. Jim Smith was shot.

The state said Smith was in the garage when Lang appeared in the doorway and shot him twice.

Lang’s defense agrees he fired his weapon, but only because he was responding to a perceived threat and acting in self-defense.

