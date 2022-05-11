Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Kernels pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long uses his science and research background to help improve on the mound

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kernels starter Sawyer Gipson-Long subscribes to the motto: “Once you stop learning you stop growing.”

He said his strength is his constant dedication to improving himself, even if he sells himself a bit short.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m the sharpest tool in the shed,” Gipson-Long said. “I’m a really hard worker, and if there’s something I can’t figure out in that moment I’ll find a way to get an answer to it.”

Gipson-Long comes from a scientific background. He went to college at Mercer where he studied a one-of-a-kind major called chemical commerce, a combination of chemistry and business.

He was drafted as a junior, so he finished his degree in between his first and second seasons in pro ball. When he graduated and began to focus fully on baseball, he started a third discipline, not business or chemistry, but body mechanics.

“(I’m) really interested in how to body works and how you move,” Gipson-Long said. “Trying to figure out how I move, how my muscles move, how my muscles fire, what’s my arm doing, all this kind of stuff.”

Being a baseball bookwork is a trademark of his game. He says he likes being able to understand how he’s really doing on the mound, and backing it up with well-researched knowledge.

“It just kind of helps me cement what I want to know in my head a little bit. It keeps me a little more disciplined in that aspect, it’s a continuous learning process.”

That attention to detail has Gipson-Long in the top-10 of the Midwest League in both ERA and strikeouts per 9 innings.

“Coming from that scientific and studious background(has) helped me along the way stay on track and stay focused and figure out some of the problems that I’ve encountered throughout my career so far.”

That career won’t be ending anytime soon, but when it does, Gipson-Long has another dream. It’s no surprise he says his bright mind might end up in medical school.

“I think I want to be around baseball for the rest of my life,” he said. “It would be something in sports, hopefully work with a professional team maybe the Twins organization one day as a team doctor. I think that would be a dream come true.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

New Dubuque Senior head coach Darrell Moore ready to build on a strong football foundation
New Dubuque Senior head coach Darrell Moore ready to build on a strong football foundation
Softball factory is back to work at North Linn
Softball factory is back to work at North Linn
Fish
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, May 9th, 2022
John Campbell's Great Outdoors: High Schoolers reel in bass at Pleasant Creek
John Campbell’s Great Outdoors: High Schoolers reel in bass at Pleasant Creek