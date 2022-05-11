Iowa brewery wins top prize at world beer cup

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A popular craft brewery in Iowa has won a top prize at the World Beer Cup.

Confluence Brewing, in Des Moines, created a beer in honor of the 2016 World Champion Chicago Cubs. It was the ball club’s first World Series win in 108 years.

The winning brew is called “Over the Ivy,” named after the Ivy that covers the outfield wall at the Cubs home, Wrigley Field.

Head Brewer John Martin said the recipe is simple, but delicate. It’s a Czech-style Pilsner, made with grain from Bohemia.

Confluence beat nearly 2,500 breweries from 57 countries around the world in the Bohemian Pilsner category.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.