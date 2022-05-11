Show You Care
Division of Criminal Investigation opens examination into shooting of Perry Police Chief

Jeremiah Messner
Jeremiah Messner(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 10th at 4:47 am Perry Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of 5th Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers on the scene found multiple bullet holes in an unoccupied vehicle. An investigation identified 30-year-old Jeremiah Messner as the person who fired shots into the vehicle.

Police located Messner armed with a handgun at 6:27 am near West 8th Street and Saint Paul Street. Officers negotiated with Messner and convinced him to place the handgun on the ground. As officers attempted to take Messner into custody he was able to regain possession of the handgun. As Messner struggled with officers, Messner fired his handgun striking Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn in the upper leg.

Vaughn was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery. The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has opened an investigation into the shooting of Vaughn.

Messner has been charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Going Armed with Intent, and Trafficking Stolen Weapons.

