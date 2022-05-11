CR Police offers safety training for walkers, runners

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Skylar Scott has not been running for very long. “I got into running like a year ago and did my first 5K in Marion.”

However, she already has experienced a moment or two of stress while exercising. “On the trail, I had a bike coming past me. I had my headphones on, as well. It did startle me.”

Scott was one of about eight people at the Cedar Rapids Police Department Badge Walk Tuesday evening at Noelridge Park. “I just wanted to learn some tips on how to stay safe.”

Sgt. Laura May and Officer Glenn Kieler led the presentation. Both of them said sharing this information was important because they are active in public places, as well. May said, “As a woman, I like to go out and I like to run, to walk by myself. And I want everybody to have these safety tips so they feel confident and comfortable.”

When asked what she took away from the presentation, Scott said she had learned, “definitely pay attention to your surroundings and always be ready.”

During the presentation, police mentioned My CR. It is an application people can submit to address non-emergency issues, including things that could be potential safety issues like potholes or ineffective street lights.

