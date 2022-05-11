Show You Care
City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act

Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon to Injure or Provoke, False Imprisonment, Reckless Use of a Firearm, and Prostitution.(WDAM)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A Jefferson city employee who allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of three juvenile girls after one refused to perform a sex act has been arrested, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Michael Teeples encountered three juvenile females Monday at Henderson Park. That’s when he asked one of the girls to perform a sex act in exchange for money.

When she refused, Teeples showed a handgun and threatened to shoot out their tires if they left. He then tried to grab the victims in the vehicle they were driving. He later fired the weapon in the victims’ direction.

Police say he shot more than 20 rounds toward the Raccoon River.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office later conducted a search warrant in the 700 block of South Wilson Street. The weapon used earlier at Henderson Park was seized along with other evidence related to the case.

Teeples was a water operator for the city. His employment with the city was discontinued Tuesday.

Teeples is charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon to Injure or Provoke, False Imprisonment, Reckless Use of a Firearm, and Prostitution.

He was booked into the Greene County Jail.

