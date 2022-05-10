Show You Care
Waterloo police make arrest in Monday morning shooting incident

Waterloo police arrested a man in connection to a shooting they say sent him and a woman to the hospital.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police arrested a man in connection to a shooting they say sent him and a woman to the hospital.

The shooting happened early Monday morning on the 200 block of Western Avenue.

Police say they found a victim, Ashley Cronan, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

First responders took her to the hospital for treatment.

Officers also found Roy Stewart, 38, near the scene with a gunshot wound to his hand. First responders also took him to the hospital for treatment.

Police later arrested him on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Waterloo Police Chief Dr. Joel Fitzgerald released the following statement:

“Detectives investigating the shooting interviewed several witnesses confirming that Stewart sustained the gunshot wound pursuant to a struggle he had with bystanders. After receiving medical treatment at the hospital, WPD officers took him into custody for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and related charges. This is yet another example of an arrest of a felon who should have never had a firearm in their possession causing reckless injuries.”

